Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

