Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FBND stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.