High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

