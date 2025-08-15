Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.