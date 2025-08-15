Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. RLI accounts for about 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.