Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
