Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.