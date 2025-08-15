Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $391.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

