Sector Gamma AS Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sector Gamma AS cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for about 0.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5,710.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX opened at $112.70 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.23.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

