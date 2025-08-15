Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $787,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director April Underwood sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $51,175.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,357.25. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $561,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,043.20. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,770 shares of company stock worth $14,269,700 in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.