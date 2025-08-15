Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $65,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.