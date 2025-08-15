Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

