Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

