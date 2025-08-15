National Pension Service Has $49.31 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carnival were worth $49,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $30.27 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

