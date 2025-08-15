Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,356 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NVR worth $40,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,087,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,212.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,554.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,361.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.