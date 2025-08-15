Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.36 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.93.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.