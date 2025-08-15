Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Leidos Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $178.50 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

