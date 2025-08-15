Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 493.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

