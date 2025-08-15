Callan Family Office LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.