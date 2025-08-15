Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Ferguson worth $48,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in Ferguson by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $230.38.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.