The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 6.6%

Trade Desk stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

