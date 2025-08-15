Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,236 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

