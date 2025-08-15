Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $24.43 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,211 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

