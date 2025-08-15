Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 87.94%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

