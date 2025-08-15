Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 946,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after buying an additional 533,927 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 228,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,836,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $136.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock worth $714,048,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

