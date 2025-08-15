Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 175,830 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 175,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $41,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.38 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

