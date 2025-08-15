FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FedEx worth $120,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

