Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,770 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BAC opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

