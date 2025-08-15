Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,821 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $139,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 115.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 69.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $171.64 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

