Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 15,700 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,727,000 after purchasing an additional 781,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of TCOM opened at $60.31 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
