Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340,824.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $485.62 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.