Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $526.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.21 and its 200-day moving average is $417.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $534.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.