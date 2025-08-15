Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Samsara by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Samsara by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Samsara stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,926,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,969,024 over the last three months. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

