Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 697,366 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,366 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,773,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.83 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

