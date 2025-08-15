Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

