Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of State Street by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,016,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.9%

STT stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

