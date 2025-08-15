Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 9,610 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.