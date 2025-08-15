Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,986,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 474,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,081.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 397,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

