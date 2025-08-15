Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DNOW by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in DNOW by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.