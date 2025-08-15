Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $508.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.