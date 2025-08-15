Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 billion-$60.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.6 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.970-0.990 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

