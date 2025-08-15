Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) is Seven Grand Managers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 233.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Waystar makes up 4.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. This trade represents a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $379,930.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,469.20. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,651,716 shares of company stock valued at $62,154,831. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waystar Trading Up 0.5%

Waystar stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

