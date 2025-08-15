Seven Grand Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Seven Grand Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after purchasing an additional 779,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 357,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 268,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,036.83. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $96,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,865.92. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,107 shares of company stock worth $4,629,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

