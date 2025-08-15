Seven Grand Managers LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR)

Seven Grand Managers LLC trimmed its position in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Loar makes up approximately 1.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 38.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 13.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,042,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter.

LOAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Loar had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn D’alessandro sold 19,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $1,613,264.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 908,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,477,202.85. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 84,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $6,805,744.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,222,517 shares in the company, valued at $260,733,850.47. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,709. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

