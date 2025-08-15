Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.08 Million Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,866 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,796,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $189.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

