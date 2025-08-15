EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.57 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.