Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,230.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $659.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $522.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,100.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.