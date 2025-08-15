Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after buying an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,004,000 after buying an additional 252,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $295.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

