Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,061 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $262.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

