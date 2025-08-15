Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $31.48 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.