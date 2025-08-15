Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 3.1% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,049,000 after buying an additional 954,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after buying an additional 913,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after buying an additional 899,058 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,413,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,524,000 after buying an additional 413,190 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.54.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

